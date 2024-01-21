Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

