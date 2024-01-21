Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

ResMed Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $172.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.29. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

