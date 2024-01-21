Northcoast Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,635.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,635.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.