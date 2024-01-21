Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.72. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.