NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $594.91 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $595.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.