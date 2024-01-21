Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OPOF stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $90.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

