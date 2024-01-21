Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 158,265 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

