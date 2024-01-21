Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OHI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.