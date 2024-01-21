ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Down 1.7 %

OKE stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.