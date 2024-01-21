Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,762 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axos Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AX opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $57.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

