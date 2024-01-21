Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $558,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $82,300,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

