Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $566,000 Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $32,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $13,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 163.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CCS opened at $88.48 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

