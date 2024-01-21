Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $587,000 Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAR were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in AAR by 4,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 392,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 503.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 6,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

AIR opened at $58.81 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.62.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

