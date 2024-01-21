Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $39.86 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URBN

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.