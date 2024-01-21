Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $527,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 102,992 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $75.47 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,302 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

