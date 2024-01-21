Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,572.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 350,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $313,000. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 943,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.8 %

SHO stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

