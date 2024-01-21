Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perficient were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Perficient

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.