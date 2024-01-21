Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 1.7 %

SBCF stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.03.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

