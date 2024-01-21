Organigram (TSE:OGI) Trading Up 8.9%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. Approximately 133,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 192,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$202.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0736 EPS for the current year.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

