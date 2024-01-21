Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 17.5 %

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

