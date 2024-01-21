Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

KNSL stock opened at $398.75 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.09 and its 200-day moving average is $378.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

