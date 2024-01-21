Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 9,644 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.22% of HNI worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in HNI by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HNI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,612.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,350.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,612.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,350.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $372,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI opened at $40.61 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

