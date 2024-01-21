Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Price Up 4%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 209,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 529,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

