Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTBI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.77. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

