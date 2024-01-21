Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of MacroGenics worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 188.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

