Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,981 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $50,360,816. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,746.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,626.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,558.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,774.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

