Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.72. 237,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,391,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,167,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1,049.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,532,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1,607.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,857 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,379,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

