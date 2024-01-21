PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 4.7% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $65.00. 14,127,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 16,750,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 479,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,839 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.