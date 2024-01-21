Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBA. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.36%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,949,000 after acquiring an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after purchasing an additional 445,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,179,000 after purchasing an additional 534,743 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

