Piper Sandler Boosts Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $19.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th.

NEOG opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. Neogen has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,038,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,594,000 after purchasing an additional 671,832 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,849,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after acquiring an additional 216,035 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,815,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

