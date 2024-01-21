Piper Sandler Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $38.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

