Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLBC

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.74. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1,113.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.