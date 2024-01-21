Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 9820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 11.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 million, a PE ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

