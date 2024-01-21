Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.35.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.57 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.