PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Trading Down 4.1%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 1,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $541.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

