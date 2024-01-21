ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 117,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 96,122 shares.The stock last traded at $55.39 and had previously closed at $54.47.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at $277,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

