Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $103.44 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

