PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,587,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after buying an additional 433,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 357,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.61. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,058 shares of company stock worth $500,877. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.