Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $291.92 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.35.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

