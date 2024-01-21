Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 8.75% of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 715.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot European index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap eurozone equities selected and weighted by market cap. Stocks can be mixed with or replaced by US Treasury bills based on momentum.

