Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

