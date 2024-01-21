Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.79%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.