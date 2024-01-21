Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

