Raymond James & Associates Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Newmark Group worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

