Raymond James & Associates Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

