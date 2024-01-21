Raymond James & Associates Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1,101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 192,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BAUG opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

