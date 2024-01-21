Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.