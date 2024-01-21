Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 148.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of C3.ai worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

