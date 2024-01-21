Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,961 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.