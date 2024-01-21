Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

